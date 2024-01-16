Miyen Foods, Rita Dominic sign deal to boost nutrition

In its drive to promote a healthy lifestyle by ensuring that more Africans make healthier nutrition choices, Miyen Foods has signed a new agreement with Rita Dominic-Anosike to become a brand ambassador for Nuden Poundo, its new product.

The new agreement will not only make Rita Dominic-Anosike the face of Nuden Poundo but will also see the actress joining forces with Miyen Foods to champion healthier nutrition and reduce the spread of diabetic-related diseases in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Speaking at the contract signing in Lagos recently, Olanrewaju Adebowale, a representative of Miyen Foods, said Nuden Poundo is a lifestyle choice made with organic whole grains, seeds, root vegetables and psyllium husk.

“Nuden Poundo is produced in Montana, U.S. where we have a certified FDA organic factory. There are no genetically modified ingredients. From production to distribution, the process is very organic. We have received positive feedback from people who have tried the product,” he said.

He said that it was made with essential nutrients and free from harmful additives as well as preservatives unlike traditional African foods often linked to health concerns like diabetes and high blood pressure.

“Nuden Poundo’s goes beyond just taste. Its low glycemic index helps to regulate blood sugar and blood pressure while its high fibre content promotes digestive health and it helps in weight management. It nourishes the body and fuels an active lifestyle,” he explained.

Aifuwa Osemwenkha, another representative of Miyen Foods, said the company believes that everyone deserves access to healthy and delicious food choices and partnering with Rita Dominic-Anosike allows the company to reach wider consumers and champion a healthier future for all.

He said the product empowers everyone to take control of their health and well-being.

On her part, Rita Dominic-Anosike expressed joy in the partnership that will enable her to promote Nuden Poundo.

“I have been passionate about health and wellness and I understand the challenge many face in finding healthy African food options. The Poundo is a game-changer. It is nutritious, delicious and can be enjoyed by everyone including children and adults with dietary restrictions,” she added.