Rita Dominic, Chidi Mokeme take role in new movie named ‘The Therapist’

After weeks of high expectations from movie fans, the blockbuster movie named, ‘The Therapist’ is set to hit cinemas nationwide and will be featuring Nollywood big names such as Rita Dominic, Chidi Mokeme.

The Therapist is an intriguing story of realities of marriage and relationships which questions the anomalies of the age-long concept of marriage.

Esse Odometa, producer and Kayode Kasum, director of the movie, said Nollywood is taking a deep dive into authentic storytelling with relevance as captured in ‘The Therapist’ movie.

According to the producer, the plot tells a story of the lead character, Eloho Odafe who loses everything in a divorce to her abusive ex-husband after 11 years of marriage due to a prenup that was signed in the whims of love and affection.

“It takes us on a journey of self-reflection on what is labelled as sacrifice and compromise in relationships. It also talked about men who are also abused and manipulated because of quest for revenge, and the fear of being emasculated,” the producer said.

Odometa further explained that the comedic approach adds a breath of fresh air to the entire movie. “It is a perfect story told by the right people at the most relevant time and is definitely one to watch.”

The movie features top Nollywood stars such as Rita Dominic, Chidi Mokeme, Anthony Monjaro, Michelle Dede, Saheed Balogun, Tope Tedela, Shaffy Bello, Toyin Abraham and among others.

A statement made available to newsmen, stated that the captivating drama that unfolds in this Nollywood movie, would be premiered on the 26th of March 2021 across all cinemas nationwide.