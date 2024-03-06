Mezovest, NNPC to boost gas distribution, affordability

Mezovest, a commerce solution company in Nigeria, and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited are planning to collaborate in a bid to enhance the distribution and affordability of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly referred to as cooking gas.

Tosin Thompson, CEO of Mezovest, and Tosin Ashafa, his co-founder and partner, met with Pius Akinyelure, chairman of the NNPC to discuss the dynamics of the partnership at the just concluded Nigeria International Energy Summit in Abuja.

Talking about the collaboration, Akinyelure commended Mezovest for its dedication to delivering LPG and CNG to the last mile at affordable rates, emphasising a readiness to collaborate with the company to enhance access and affordability of clean energy.

Meanwhile, the CEO of Mezovest envisions two primary benefits arising from this potential collaboration.

He said: “With such a collaboration, I anticipate a significant reduction in gas costs for the citizens of Nigeria.”

“Secondly, and of paramount importance, the collaboration has the potential to usher in a new era in the energy market, substantially lowering energy expenses for both individual consumers and businesses,” he added.

Thompson further emphasised the broader economic implications of reduced energy costs, foreseeing a decrease in food inflation and increased profitability for businesses, potentially resulting in more job opportunities.

Expressing optimism about the potential partnership, the Co-founder of Mezovest highlighted its significance for the energy sector’s future, envisioning a market revolution that would make energy more accessible and cost-effective for Nigerians.

Established in 2021, Mezoenergy Trading Limited, a subsidiary of Mezovest, is an energy company that is into gas trading with supply chains across the country.