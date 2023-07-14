Lotus Bank pledges support for businesses

Lotus Bank, a non-interest financial institution in Nigeria, has expressed commitment to driving ethical banking, financial inclusion, and making a societal impact in Nigeria

It said this in a statement to celebrate its second anniversary.

“Over the past two years, Lotus Bank has been involved in the transformation of the financial landscape in Nigeria, offering innovative solutions and customer-centric services,” it said.

Since its inception, LOTUS Bank said it had prioritised providing a banking experience that beyond traditional norms, focusing on ethical practices and financial inclusion for all.

“Our journey over the past two years has been incredible, and we owe our accomplishments to our customers who have placed their trust in us,” Kafilat Araoye, the managing director of Lotus Bank said.

In just two years of operations, LOTUS Bank had been commended for its ethical banking practices, commitment to financial inclusion, and significant contributions to the country’s economic growth, it noted.

Read also: CWAY Nutri- Milk adds value to consumers, unveils product new variant

In 2022, the statement said the bank received the Leadership Bank of the Year award in recognition of its efforts towards economic growth and pursuit of ethical banking.

Beyond its financial achievements, LOTUS Bank also maintained a strong culture of promoting environmental sustainability and creating value for society. The statement said the bank was deeply involved in supporting businesses and educational institutions, fostering job opportunities, and actively championing environmental conservation initiatives.

Hajara Adeola, the founder and chairperson of LOTUS Bank said, “Our two-year journey has been marked by remarkable achievements and recognition, but more importantly, it has been a journey of making a positive impact on society.

“We are honoured by the privilege to contribute to the well-being of the environment and the communities we serve.”

With the rapid advancements in innovative products and customer-centric services, the bank said it was actively embracing digital solutions to ensure the utmost convenience for its valued customers.

The financial institution also expressed a dedication to expanding its reach beyond its current strength of 40 branches across the country to provide financial access to underserved populations.