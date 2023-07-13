CWAY Nutri- Milk adds value to consumers, unveils product new variant

As part of its commitment to delivering value to its customers, CWAY Food and Beverages, one of the foremost food and beverage companies in Nigeria has launched a new Super Kids Vanilla Flavour of its flagship NutriMilk brand.

Speaking during the unveiling recently in Lagos, Yinka Taiwo, Deputy General Manager for Nutri Milk Business Unit in a statement said, “At CWAY, we always strive to offer the best products to our consumers”.

Highlighting the significance of the product, Samuel O. Akinrimisi, Deputy Marketing Director of CWAY Food and Beverages stated, “Vanilla flavour is a popular choice among children. By adding this flavour to our Super Kids range, we ensure that children can enjoy a creamy product with a familiar taste, while also contributing to their sustainable development through the inclusion of essential nutrients like DHA.

Also, at the event, feedback from various participants and stakeholders was overwhelmingly positive, according to the statement as Umoru Obande, Head of Procurement at Jendor Superstores praised the product’s quality and predicted its success in the market.

In a related development, CWAY also used the occasion to celebrate fathers for the significant role they play in the family and society. The event featured engaging activities such as a paint and sip session, entertaining games, and soul-lifting presentations by winners who emerged from the Nutri Milk Spoken Words Challenge held on social media.

Tope Sule, the Brand and Marketing Manager for Nutri Milk shared the inspiration behind the event as he reiterated the note of the Managing Director, Arun Bhintade. He emphasized Nutri Milk’s commitment to creating amazing experiences and fostering a sense of love and togetherness within families.

“This event is the first of its kind for us, we plan to make it even bigger in the coming years. We do not overlook the importance of Mother’s Day; we celebrate it, but we also want to celebrate Father’s Day too as we know everyone plays an important role in the family”.

Stating the sacrifices fathers make and their crucial role in providing direction and support to families, the National Modern Trade Manager for CWAY Food and Beverages, Jean Park Bestman, said “At CWAY Food and Beverages, we understand the sacrifices fathers make and the crucial role they play as the heads of their families. Their commitment, love, and guidance shape homes and communities.