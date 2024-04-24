LivingTrust Mortgage Bank appoints Bolorunduro as new chairman

LivingTrust Mortgage Bank, a Nigerian mortgage financial company, has appointed Wale Bolorunduro as its new chairman, effective April 19, 2024.

According to a statement, Bolorunduro replaces Adebayo Jimoh as the chairman of the board and his appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

“Before his appointment, Bolorunduro had worked in the Banking Sector for decades where he rose to the position of General Manager at Zenith Bank Plc,” the statement said.

It said he was appointed as the commissioner for finance, budget, and economic planning of Osun State and has served in various capacities in the public sector.

“He had previously served as the chairman of the board of the Bank between 2011 and 2016,” the statement said.

It added that Bolorunduro graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Metallurgical and Materials Engineering from Obafemi Awolowo University.

He later obtained master’s and Doctorate Degrees at the University of British Columbia, Canada, and another master’s degree in Corporate Governance at Leeds Business School, United Kingdom.