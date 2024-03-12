LivingTrust Mortgage Bank appoints Olumide Adedeji as new MD

Living Trust Mortgage Bank Plc has appointed Olumide Adedeji as its new managing director and CEO.

The appointment is subject to regulatory approval. Adedeji, a doctorate holder from the University of Ibadan and alumnus of Lagos Business School, University of Oxford, was appointed as the substantive MD of the Bank effective March 7, 2024.

Prior to his appointment, Adedeji was the executive director in charge of Business Development, Information Technology, Operations and Customer Experience.

He was subsequently appointed by the Board as the acting MD in January 2024

Adedeji is a Deloitte-trained finance expert with international banking experience at Standard Chartered Bank as well as FCMB, Diamond Bank (now Access Bank), Equitorial Trust Bank (now Sterling Bank) and Fidelity Bank, among others.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). He has over 27 years of diverse experience in consumer and retail banking, corporate banking, mortgage banking, strategy and planning, private banking, risk management, operations, commercial banking, corporate audit, consulting and telecoms sales at Globacom Limited.