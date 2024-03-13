Lifemate unveils new products, vows to champion local manufacturing

Lifemate, a Nigerian furniture manufacturer, has unveiled a range of new products as it looks to expand its customer base leveraging affordability and quality.

The company also reaffirmed its dedication to supporting the domestic economy through local manufacturing, as it sets up up an assembly plant.

“At Lifemate, we’re constantly striving to push the boundaries of design and functionality,” said Jacky Xu, Manager at Tastylife, a subsidiary of Lifemate.

The new products launched include home and office customised products, outdoor furniture, solid wood products, wrought iron products, and sofa products.

Beyond the product launch, Lifemate emphasised its commitment to empowering the Nigerian economy. The company highlighted its focus on creating jobs within the manufacturing sector.

“We believe that strong domestic manufacturing is vital for Nigeria’s future,” Xu continued. “Our workforce is over majority Nigerians and we are striving to boost our numbers.”

Lifemate’s dedication to local manufacturing aligns with the government’s recent push to stimulate domestic production and reduce reliance on imports.