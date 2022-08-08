Lifemate unveils new products, pledges support for dealers

Lifemate Nigeria Limited, one of Nigeria’s top furniture companies has launched a range of new products as it looks to expand its customer base leveraging affordability and quality.

The new products launched include outdoor furniture, solid wood products, wrought iron products, sofa products, customized products,s and mattress products.

Speaking during its 2022 Dealers Conference and product launch at its wholesale factory in Mowe, Anas Khuwias, Wholesales department manager, Lifemate said the new products are designed to meet the needs of customers, in terms of affordability, high quality, and durability.

“Lifemate is the largest manufacturer of outdoor products in Nigeria, our craftsmanship and styles of rattan weaving closely follow the development of the international outdoor furniture Industry, and the latest technology and been introduced into Nigeria,” he said.

Khuwias said 90 percent of its iron frame pipe are seamless pipes imported from Chinese brand manufacturers while others are cold-rolled materials, with high phosphorus and carbon content, easy to crack and bend.

“Lifemate has also introduced many wrought iron products, such as shelves used in the warehouse, display racks in shopping malls, adding that the production scale of its sofa products is very large and can satisfy the demand of customers,” he said.

Khuwias said currently the three categories of customized products by Lifemate are cabinets, wardrobes, and room doors but promised that in 2023, the company will increase its production capacity by 30 percent to meet increased demand.

Also speaking at the event, Howard Gao, Channels director, Lifemate said the company has been growing rapidly in recent years because it is always forward-looking especially as it concerns industry development and market.

“The company has been making unremitting efforts to improve the living conditions of the Nigerian people, developing and prospering together with the Nigerian people and winning the support and trust of the people,” Gao said.

He said after 18 years of development, Lifemate has become the first high-end furniture brand in the African market and has formed a business model integrating R&D, production, procurement, sales, and service, providing Nigerian consumers with a one-stop service.

Mark Otobo, wholesale supervisor, Lifemate said the wholesale arm of the company was established to meet the basic needs of its partners in the furniture industry, thereby reducing importation costs, and the challenges encountered in accessing raw materials abroad, especially if it can be obtained within the country at an affordable rate.

“The quality, durability, precaution measure, and our ever-improving brand of our products have made Lifemate, a leading furniture company and we will not relent in our efforts to become better at what we do,” Otobo said.