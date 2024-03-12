Life insurance is ray of hope in tough times, says African Alliance CEO

As economic hardship grips many people amid the increasing cost of living, life insurance offers a glimmer of hope that can enable people to survive in the future, according to African Alliance Insurance.

It said the benefits of life insurance cannot be overemphasised, as it will help people weather the economic storm.

The company expressing its readiness to continue to deliver value says it is committed to exceeding expectations of its stakeholders, particularly at this time.

The company, with over 62 years of expertise in the life assurance sector, is presently charting a course to make life more meaningful for its customers.

The new direction, an outcome of a recent retreat and strategic evaluation of both the local and global happenings that have the potentials to reduce life expectancy, is expected to usher in intentional actions and policy options that will illuminate the lives of its stakeholders.

Joyce Ojemudia, managing director/CEO in a chart with select Journalists in Lagos said that “African Alliance remains committed to swiftly and professionally settling all valid claims, ensuring enduring happiness and satisfaction for our valued customers.”

Going into memory lane, Ojemudia said the company had performed the feat before and cannot afford to relent, adding that the present economic and social realities call for efficiency based on cutting-edge technology.

Specifically, she said, for instance, from 2019 to 2023, the African Alliance exemplified this commitment by disbursing the sum of over N40 billion.

According to her, the performance is being carried into 2024, with the African Alliance proactively paying out over N1.1 billion in claims within the initial 58 days of the year.

Ojemudia expressed the determination of the board, Management and staff of the company to sustain the positive trajectory, underscoring the ongoing strategic initiatives aimed at propelling African Alliance to the forefront of the life assurance business in Nigeria.

These initiatives, and based on the critical core values of the company, will, according to her, secure a larger market share while upholding the utmost standards of integrity and placing customer satisfaction at the forefront.

“African Alliance continues to be a beacon of reliability and dedication in the life assurance landscape, promising not just financial security but a journey filled with contentment and assurance for all stakeholders,” Ojemudia said.