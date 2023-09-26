LexiGenius seeks to boost writing skills with AI-powered app

Olatunbosun Amao, creator of LexiGenius, an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered writing application, has said the product will boost the writing skills of students, writers, journalists and other professionals.

Speaking in an interview with BusinessDay, Amao said the innovative AI-powered app aims to provide a user-friendly experience by integrating AI technology seamlessly into the writing process.

“It offers real-time assistance, adapts to individual needs, and prioritises ease of use, ultimately helping subscribers improve their writing effortlessly,” he said.

He added: “Journalists, authors, writers, copywriters, teachers, and other professionals can effectively tap into LexiGenius by embracing AI as a collaborative tool, investing in learning and adaptation, retaining human creativity and judgment, privacy, and security.

“It provides real-time grammar and style suggestions, allowing writers to catch errors and improve sentence structure on the fly. This means less time spent on manual proofreading and editing, resulting in faster content creation.”

According to Amao, who is also a scriptwriter, the app will improve writing skills, generate well-structured essays and enhance academic performance for students of all levels.

“Business professionals who need to draft reports, emails, proposals, and other business-related documents can benefit from the app to ensure their communication is clear and professional,” he said.

He said the app ensures sensitive or confidential information is not shared and that it reviews the privacy and security policies of the tool provider to protect works.

“The content generated by LexiGenius is based on its analysis of the input provided by the user, and it is designed to generate original content. While LexiGenius can help in the writing process, users should still exercise their own judgment and use additional plagiarism detection tools when necessary to ensure the content is entirely original and free of plagiarism,” he added.

Some of the key features of the app are real-time grammar and style suggestions, creative assistance, efficiency, customisation, accessibility and continuous improvement.

The main components and how they contribute to user-friendliness include different templates for users, machine learning algorithms, adaptive suggestions, user-friendly interface and customisation options, Amao said.

“LexiGenius aims to become a versatile and indispensable tool for anyone looking to enhance their writing abilities and produce high-quality content efficiently. The platform supports multiple languages.”

He added that the content generated by the app is based on its analysis of the input provided by the user, and so it is designed to generate original content.

According to Amao, the app has the potential to bring substantial benefits to Nigeria’s tech economy by improving content creation, enhancing productivity, boosting education, and fostering innovation, said Amao.

“It can position the country as a competitive player in the global tech arena, attracting investments and driving economic growth while nurturing a skilled workforce,” he said.