Open AI introduce voice, image feature in ChatGPT

OpenAI, the company behind the chatbox, ChatGPT has introduced voice and image features to the platform.

This enhancement allows users to engage in voice and image conversations with the AI tool, expanding its functionality beyond text-based chats.

For instance, a user will be able to verbally ask ChatGPT to make up a bedtime story on the spot, with a few vocal prompts to guide the narrative. Or the user can simply ask it a question, with ChatGPT giving its response in spoken word form.

Elsewhere, ChatGPT users will also be able to search for answers using images, for instance uploading a picture of something and asking ChatGPT to explain what it is or to provide instructions for completing a goal.

According to Open AI, the voice feature is powered by a new text-to-speech model that can generate human-like voices from text and a few seconds of sampled speech.

“The new voice technology — capable of crafting realistic synthetic voices from just a few seconds of real speech — opens doors to many creative and accessibility-focused applications,” the company wrote in a blog post.

“However, these capabilities also present new risks, such as the potential for malicious actors to impersonate public figures or commit fraud, it said.

To activate voice features, users need to head to the “settings” menu in the app, then head to “new features” and opt-in to voice conversations. They then have to tap the headphone button in the top-right corner, and select the voice they want, the company said.

In addition, voice will be limited to the ChatGPT Android and iOS apps on an opt-in beta basis initially, while image search will be landing on all platforms by default.