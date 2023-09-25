What to know about Microsoft Copilot

Microsoft is introducing the ‘Microsoft Copilot’, your everyday AI companion that will empower users to create faster and more efficiently complete tasks.

According to the technology management concept, Copilot automates repetitive tasks, such as data entry, document formatting, and email scheduling, so that users can focus on high-value tasks. By analysing user behavior and data patterns, Copilot proactively provides valuable insights to improve decision-making and optimise workflows.

The Microsoft Copilot will begin to roll out in its early form as part of a free update to Windows 11, starting September. 26 across Bing, Edge, and Microsoft 365.

Yusuf Mehdi, Corporate Vice President & Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, Microsoft said “At Microsoft, we think about this as having a copilot to help navigate any task. We have been building AI-powered copilots into our most used and loved products making coding more efficient with GitHub, transforming productivity at work with Microsoft 365, redefining search with Bing and Edge and delivering contextual value that works across your apps and PC with Windows.”

“It will work as an app or reveal itself when you need it with a right click. We will continue to add capabilities and connections to Copilot across to our most-used applications over time in service of our vision to have one experience that works across your whole life,” Mehdi said.

What to expect

The upcoming Windows 11 update has an array of over 150 new features. These enhancements will seamlessly integrate the capabilities of Copilot and introduce new AI-powered functionalities to applications such as Paint, Photos, Clipchamp, and more, enhancing your Windows PC experience.

Bing is set to elevate its performance by incorporating support for the latest DALL.E 3 model from OpenAI. This will result in more personalised search results, drawing from your search history. Furthermore, Bing is introducing a novel AI-powered shopping experience and revamping Bing Chat Enterprise to enhance its mobile and visual aspects.

For enterprise customers, Microsoft 365 Copilot will become generally available on November 1, 2023, alongside Microsoft 365 Chat, an AI assistant that will revolutionise your work processes.

To complement these AI-driven advancements, Microsoft has unveiled a compelling lineup of new Surface devices, which are now open for pre-orders.