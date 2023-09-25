LCCI to boost intra-African trade at international fair

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) is set to boost intra-African trade by bringing businesses together at its 2023 Lagos International Trade Fair.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Leye Kupoluyi, chairman of Trade Promotion Board at LCCI, said the 37th edition of the fair, which will take place in November, would feature ‘The Africa Hall Project’.

“The project is an umbrella for businessmen and women within the African continent to come together under the same roof for 10 days. It is one of the chamber’s instruments aimed at boosting intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement,” he said.

He said almost all 54 African countries have been invited to the event and that many of the chambers’ ambassadors have visited Lagos and Abuja.

“We are in advanced talks with many interested exhibitors from across Africa towards having a bigger Africa hall and a more interesting Africa Special Day,” he added.

According to the chamber, the first three days of the fair will be free for exhibitors and visitors.

“Over three decades, visitors normally access the fair by paying a gate fee. Last year, the entry fee was N300 but the gate shall be opened for the first 3 days of the fair for all our exhibitors and visitors to access,” it said.

The chamber added that it would deploy the state-of-the-art security architecture to manage the process.

“While encouraging visitors to take advantage of the 3 days to do their end-of-the-year and Christmas shopping, we believe that more potential exhibitors and sponsors will come on board to network and sell.”

Kupoluyi said for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, about 200 exhibitors from China will be attending the event.

“We expect to see Nigerian businesses and entrepreneurs come to the Fair to meet with these Chinese exhibitors and seal commercial agreements and distributorship deals,” he added.