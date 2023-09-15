LCCI urges Tinubu to set up websites for investments

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the premier chamber of commerce in Nigeria, has urged President Bola Tinubu to follow the example of India, Saudi Arabia and China by establishing dedicated websites that provide useful information on investments.

In a statement on Tuesday, Michael Olawale-Cole, president/chairman of council of LCCI, said such websites would have the potential to provide global investment opportunities without necessitating excessive or unnecessary physical interactions/ movements.

“These websites should include details on the areas in which investments are required and the funds needed for each project,” he said.

He said this would afford local participants in each sector the opportunity to gain precise insights into the current industry conditions, including the projected number of agreements and investments in each sector.

“Such platforms would function as reliable information and metrics for evaluating performance and as a foundation for developing policies aimed at incentivizing industries that lack investment interest,” he added.

The LCCI commended Tinubu for his performance at the recently concluded G20 summit in New Delhi, India.

It said the president used the opportunity of the summit to advance Nigeria’s investment promotion objectives with high-level authorities in the public and private sectors of the UAE.

“The President maximized the opportunity of this meeting with the United Arab Emirates leader, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to equally advance his investment promotion objectives with high-level authorities in the public and private sectors of the United Arab Emirates,” Olawale-Cole said.