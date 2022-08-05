Landwey to deliver 2,000 home units in 36 months

Despite economic difficulties, particularly in the real estate market, one of Nigeria’s developers, Landwey Investment Limited, has finalized preparations to fulfil its commitment to Nigerians to build 2,000 homes over a 36-month period.

The commitment, according to the company, resulted from an increase in the number of people moving to Lagos for residential, commercial, and tourist objectives. According to data from the Federal Mortgage Bank, Nigeria is suffering from a housing shortage of roughly 28 million units, leaving the country’s rising inflow rate in desperate need of a place to live.

LandWey on its own part promised to play a significant role in mitigating this housing deficit by developing contemporary estates. It would be recalled that one of LandWey’s thriving projects, Urban Prime, an award-winning Estate launched three years ago, has delivered over 1000 homes to its customers across the country and beyond.

“The three-year-old Urban prime project amongst other ongoing projects has been working tirelessly despite the hike in the price of construction materials, inflation, the volume of materials needed and other factors, ”Adeshola Bello, managing director, LandWey said.

She added that “LandWey is on a mission and will stop at nothing to ensure our clients get the best value for their money while we also pay detailed attention to the building process from start to finish.”

Urban Prime, a residential development in Nigeria that was recently awarded by African Property, is situated on more than 40 hectares of land and features a variety of building prototypes, including apartments and semi-detached villas.