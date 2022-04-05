Landwey debunks allegations of property delivery delay, reassures buyers

Authorities of Landwey, a frontline real estate development company in Nigeria, have debunked allegations of prolonged delays in the delivery of property already paid for by buyers.

The authorities, in a statement in Lagos at the weekend, reassured all stakeholders of delivery of all pending projects, blaming the seeming delay on its new reality which it is adapting to.

The company had been accused by one of its clients of delaying the delivery of his property despite payment. The client, who took to an online publication to vent his anger, said he was yet to take possession of his property 21 months after.

The company has, however, appealed for patience and understanding, explaining that the project delays and setbacks were caused by the dearth of competent workers capable of delivering at the expected standards and quality.

It recalled that it has always maintained routine communication with all stakeholders internally and externally with periodic updates to prevent a communication gap that could easily be misinterpreted.

“It is rather distressful that we are now seeing shortage of competent local talents at different levels of construction. We realise how valuable time is in our industry as it often translates to monetary value; however, we hope our clients show understanding as we adapt to this challenge,” Seun Eyitayo, the company’s COO, said.

Eyitayo assured that, as a leading construction and real estate investment organisation, Landwey remains committed to providing, on consistent basis, international quality standards to its customers which is visible in its ongoing projects, including Millennial Town, The Apartment, Urban Prime, Northville Estate, and The Milton Estate.

“The brand continues to stand by its ethos of excellence, accountability, transparency, and integrity as it strives to express these principles in the entire value chain of its offerings,” he assured further.

He urged the general public to be rest-assured that concerns raised would be addressed accordingly, while further improvements were being made in providing continuous updates to all relevant stakeholders.