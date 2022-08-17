LandWey earns certification on quality management system

LandWey Investment Limited, a major player in Nigeria’s real estate sector has bagged the International Accounting Standards (IAS) accredited certification in recognition of its commitment, attainment and compliance with the requirements of international standards for the provision of site, services and residential developments for sale.

The certification followed a comprehensive audit and evaluation exercise conducted by the IAS accredited Management Systems Conformity Body (MSCB-152) – DMSL in August 2022.

The assessment listed Landwey as an organization providing sites & services and residential development for sale on the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) global search directory – iafcertsearch.org, the official directory for all accredited ISO-certified companies.

The certification applies to any organization, regardless of size or industry. More than one million organisations from more than 160 countries have applied the ISO 9001 standard requirements to their quality management systems.

Adeshola Bello, the managing director at LandWey, in a press briefing recently expressed her gratitude for the recent achievement.

According to Bello, “Specifically, to become ISO 9001-certified, we have been independently assessed by the accredited certification body recognized globally, against ISO 9001:2015 requirements showing our commitment to quality assurance and customer satisfaction.

“This ISO certification demonstrates the commitment to our values in terms of excellence in the delivery of products and services. Our processes, policies and business activities were audited to ensure compliance with the requirements of the standard. We are very excited about this achievement as we continue to grow our market share and make positive strides in the industry.”

Applauding the team’s efforts in achieving this feat, Seun Eyitayo, the chief operating officer at LandWey, said the ISO 9001:2015 certificate proves that the company demonstrates the ability and commitment to consistently provide quality products and services that meet their customer’s satisfaction as well as regulatory requirements.

“Now, more than ever, we are committed to quality and excellence in the delivery of our products and services.

“As an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, LandWey will continue to follow the requirements, specifications and guidelines, set by the standard. Furthermore, we will ensure that we are consistently offering solutions that meet world-class standards.

“By achieving the certification, we are able to exhibit our commitment to providing quality service, to which we will dedicate ourselves to continuous improvement and development and keep investing in technology, processes, and procedures to achieve the same,” Eyitayo noted.