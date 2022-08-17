Economic Associates’ conference on Nigeria’s prospects holds September 22

One of the leading consulting and economic think tank institutions in Nigeria, the Economic Associates(EA), will organise a one-day conference on Nigeria’s economic prospects on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial capital.

The hybrid conference makes provision for in-person attendance with an online option especially, for Nigerians and other stakeholders in the diaspora.

According to EA, the economic conference will provide opportunities for economic decision-makers and policymakers to track evolving shifts and medium-term prospects in critical global income and wealth aggregates. It will also allow participants to explore the vulnerabilities of the country, states, sectors, and companies to the unfolding global realities just as participants will have the opportunity to identify the strategic realignment options at national, subnational, sectoral, and corporate levels.

The conference is coming at a time a lot of things have changed in Nigeria, from the 250 basis points hike in the Monetary Policy Rate(MPR) which now stands at 14 percent, to the soaring inflation which hit 19.64 percent in July, amidst FX illiquidity, high debt servicing, monthly loss of 400,000 barrels of crude oil, to the ballooning public debt, among others.

“The forthcoming economic conference will provide greater clarity on unfolding economic, fiscal and financial trends; clearer perspectives from one-to-five year forecasts and scenarios, as well as provide compelling insights on adaptive responses to different scenarios”, Ayo Teriba, EA’s CEO, said.

The conference promises to offer much more than what the previous conferences offered with respect to tracking the evolving economic and financial trends concerning the global prospects, national prospects, sub national prospects, and the corporate prospects.

The high-profile team of facilitators will be led by Ayo Teriba, a Cambridge-trained economist and the CEO of EA.

Teriba is a Visiting Faculty at the Nigerian University of Technology and Management (NUTM) in Lagos where teaches Economics of Globalization on the post-graduate Nigerian Scholars Programme (NSP). He is the Vice-Chairman of the Technical Committee of the National Council on Privatization (TC-NCP), aligning privatization programmes with the macro economy.

He consults for blue-chip companies, Federal and State ministries, departments, and agencies, DfID, GIZ, USAID, UNDP, UNIDO, World Bank. He has received grants from Ford Foundation and Rockefeller Foundation and was a Visiting Scholar to the IMF Research Department in Washington DC.