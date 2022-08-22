LagosRide disengages driver over misconduct

LagosRide, a mobility service provider, has dismissed one of its captains whose name is withheld from fulfilling services as a driver because of a violation of the company’s operating protocols.

This came after a rider complained about poor service received while on a trip on June 22, and upon further investigation from the footage of the dashcam in the car, it was discovered that the driver was taking offline trips, which is not allowed.

The platform noted that it discovered that the driver accepted a Class A ride request, a premium service for one user while he had other riders in his car.

Read also: Autochek partners with AutoFast to facilitate vehicle maintenance

LagosRide said, “The driver also refused to drop the Class A rider at his preferred location and was verbally abusive after the rider was angrily dropped off by the roadside. The rider threatened to report the erring driver, but the driver dared him to go ahead saying ‘nothing can be done to me.”

Similarly, the mobility service provider stated that the driver was immediately suspended within 24hrs of receiving this complaint and reviewing the footage from the vehicle by LagosRide while LagosRide reached out to the rider to offer its apologies and accept responsibility for the poor service he experienced.

Also, the company noted that the platform believes in accountability and transparency, and therefore holds itself accountable to both captains and riders in ensuring they have a smooth experience while in transit.

LagosRide is a mobility solution that allows users with similar transit patterns, to book and share the cost of a ride around Lagos.