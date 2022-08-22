Autochek partners with AutoFast to facilitate vehicle maintenance

Autochek, an automotive technology company making car ownership accessible across Africa, has partnered with Autofast, a multi-brand quick service franchise of the CFAO group, to provide its customers with quality vehicle maintenance.

As part of the partnership, Nigerian customers who purchase their vehicles from Autochek and sign up for the annual maintenance package will now have access to annual maintenance and servicing from AutoFast.

AutoFast, according to the company specialises in routine vehicle maintenance with an offer ranging from quick oil changes, wheel balancing, alignment, and Air Conditioning maintenance, to the sale and replacement of oil filters, air filters, cabin air filters, spark plugs, wiper blades, brake pads, batteries, and tyres directly sourced from the Independent Aftermarket (IAM).

Mayokun Fadeyibi, senior vice president for West Africa at Autochek, said, “Our customers are at the heart of this partnership, like everything else we do. We want to improve their experience by making it easier for them to purchase their desired vehicles as well as maximising the lifetime value. Access to high-quality maintenance is a major concern for many Nigerian customers, but AutoFast is changing this with their expertise and approach. We look forward to leveraging their service to support our mission to improve the automotive value proposition for Nigerian customers.”

Similarly, Mohamed Taleb, general manager, Winpart/AutoFast, expressed delight on behalf of the company, to be part of the partnership which aims to make life easier for more Nigerian vehicle owners to access the best vehicle maintenance.

“We pride ourselves on the quality of service we provide and the customer experience we offer. We have a systematic vehicle maintenance check procedure and a very affordable pricing mechanism, and we are very professional in handling customers’ requests across our entire growing network across Lagos and Abuja. We are confident that by partnering with Autochek, more Nigerian vehicle owners will continue to experience the best of service,” Taleb said.

Meanwhile, the vehicle maintenance company disclosed that vehicles that visit the AutoFast service center undergo a 10-point control check to ascertain the general condition of the vehicle while also offering vehicle maintenance services for corporate organizations that are tailored to large fleet sizes and a wide range of brands.