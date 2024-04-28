Lafarge pioneers new era in construction with Watershield Cement

Lafarge Africa’s new Watershield Cement brand has introduced a new era and approach to construction in Nigeria, officials of the innovative and sustainable building solutions company have said.

According to them, the new product is a revolutionary, innovative and first of its kind water resistant cement developed with an unprecedented formula. They add that the product represents a groundbreaking achievement in construction materials that offers unmatched durability and superior water resistance.

The new product became necessary as traditional cement and waterproofing solutions have long been plagued by issues of water damage, rust, and seepage, compromising the integrity of structures and leading to costly remedial works.

This is why the new Lafarge Watershield Cement emerges as a game-changer, addressing these challenges head-on and providing a solution that ensures the longevity and resilience of buildings.

“Today, we gather to celebrate a milestone that marks not just the launch of a product, but also a moment of transformation in the construction industry. I am immensely proud to introduce this new Watershield Cement, a product that embodies our company’s spirit of innovation, excellence, and commitment to sustainability,” Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, GMD/CEO, Lafarge Africa, said at the launch of the product in Lagos on Wednesday.

‘’You can agree with me that once in a while, a revolutionary product comes along, altering the course of an entire industry. Lafarge Watershield Cement stands as a prime example of such innovation, marking the dawn of a new era in construction. This product represents a safer, more sustainable built environment for current and future generations, offering peace of mind and significant savings in time and resources,’’ he added.

Gbenga Onimowo, the company’s Commercial Director, noted in his welcome address that Watershield Cement is more than just a product as it is a promise of reliability, durability, and unmatched performance.

He added that with its innovative formula and unparalleled water resistance, the new product is rapidly becoming a game-changer and offering exceptional durability.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos State, in his key note speech at the launch, commended Lafarge Africa for its commitment to innovation and the development of products that enhance the quality of life for Nigerians.

The governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Bimbola Salu-Hundeyin, was impressed that the groundbreaking product was being launched in Lagos. “We hold the bragging rights that this product, like many other innovations, is first launched here.

On behalf of the good people of Lagos State, I congratulate the management and the visionary team of Lafarge Africa on the development of this superb product,” he stated.

Builders and developers across the country have already experienced the transformative impact of Watershield Cement. Testimonials pour in, highlighting its effectiveness in overcoming specific challenges and its remarkable contributions to the longevity and resilience of buildings and structures.

“We’ve integrated Watershield Cement into our construction projects, and the results have been truly remarkable,” said Chukwuka Charles of Charlope Nigeria Enterprises. “I will like to say wow to the CEO of Lafarge and also to the Commercial Director and I will not stop there. I also commend Research and Development department and the product itself,” he said.

Charles said that he likes testing innovation and so he decided to put Watershield Cement to test, recalling that three days ago, they tested it with casting and German flooring. “We poured five litres of water on the floor and we left it for one hour. When we came back, the exact quantity of water was still there—none of it had seeped in. It was wow,” he said.

The commercial director assured that Lafarge remains steadfast in its mission to deliver products that redefine industry standards and contribute to a safer, more sustainable future. He added that leveraging the extensive research and development capabilities of the Holcim Group, Lafarge Africa is at the forefront of developing solutions that meet the evolving needs of the construction industry.