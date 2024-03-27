Lafarge Africa supports Cross River infrastructure, commissions 20km road

Lafarge Africa has given support to infrastructure development in Cross River State with the building and commissioning of a new road in Mfamosing that will enable it to evacuate its products from that community.

That critical infrastructure project, according to the company, is aimed at enhancing safety, efficiency, and connectivity for its operations and host communities.

The commissioning event, attended by notable dignitaries including the state governor, local council chairman, prominent community leaders, and Lafarge Africa’s top executives, marked a significant milestone in the company’s dedication to sustainable development and community involvement.

The road project is a culmination of years of meticulous planning, dedication, and collaboration between Lafarge and its stakeholders. It is designed to replace the outdated and unsafe equipment road and will significantly improve transportation efficiency and safety for both the locals and other users.

“The inauguration of the evacuation road marks a proud moment for us and our commitment to safety and efficiency. This project exemplifies our dedication to driving positive change and creating lasting value for the communities we serve,” Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, GMD/CEO, Lafarge Africa Plc, said.

Continuing, Alade-Akinyemi noted, “the journey to this moment has been marked by challenges and setbacks, but through determination and resilience, we have persevered. The need for a safer and more sustainable evacuation road became evident with the shortcomings of the existing 58km narrow equipment road, which posed safety risks and logistical challenges.”

He said that as they celebrated this milestone, it should not forget the impact that this road will have on the communities it serves – improving safety, enhancing connectivity, and driving economic growth.

“Let us continue to uphold the values of excellence, sustainability, and community development in all that we do. We achieved over a million man-hours in this project, with zero Lost Time Incidents, a testament to our unwavering commitment to safety and excellence,” he added.

In his remarks, Adebode Adefioye, chairman, Lafarge Africa, said they were not celebrating only the completion of a vital piece of infrastructure, but also a worthy example of their company’s dedication to community development and sustainable progress.

According to him, the evacuation road stands as a testament to the company’s collective vision, dedication, and perseverance. It signifies the power of collaboration – between Lafarge Africa, government authorities, and the local community – in creating positive change, pointing out that the road represents not just asphalt and concrete, but also hope, opportunity, and connectivity for generations to come.

On his part, Grant Earnshaw, Area Manager, Middle East and Africa, Holcim noted that the completion of the Evacuation Road is the result of tireless dedication and collaboration from all stakeholders involved. “We are grateful for the support of the local community, government authorities, and our project team, whose hard work has made this achievement possible,” he said.

Governor of Cross River State, Bassey Edet Out, at the commissioning, commended Lafarge Africa for the successful completion of the project, specifically highlighting their support in creating access road for members of the community.

He emphasized that the commissioning of the Evacuation Road is a testament to Lafarge Africa’s dedication to infrastructural development and the welfare of its host communities, adding that the project would not only enhance connectivity, but also stimulate economic growth and improve the quality of life for people in the region.

Asuquo Offiong, Community Liaison Officer for the new evacuation road, expressed the community’s delight in the commissioning of the new evacuation road. “Our community has suffered so much; Lafarge has come to solve our greatest problem, which is accessibility, because some of our communities were disconnected as there were no road to access those places.

Lafarge has done so well and we are really grateful to you for the evacuation road. For you, it is for the transportation of your products, but for us you have given us life and we are eternally grateful, thank you very much,” he said.