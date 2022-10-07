Kia Motors begins design philosophy exhibition in Seoul

Kia Motors has in partnership with the Seoul Design Foundation commenced an exhibition aimed at communicating the principles behind the brand’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy.

The exhibition tagged, ‘Kia Design Philosophy Exhibition,’ presently ongoing in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, will last till October 23 and will be via video, audio, and sculpture.

The company disclosed that the exhibition will be open to the public daily from October 1 – 23.

According to Kia, it will center on a powerful visual identity evoking positive forces and natural energy, with contrasting combinations of sharp stylistic elements and sculptural shapes.

Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy takes inspiration from the contrasts found in nature and humanity and has been the artistic driving force behind Kia’s first dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) model the EV6 and the forthcoming EV9.

Opposites United is based on five key design principles including bold for nature, joy for reason, power to progress, technology for life and tension for serenity.

It is expected that each design principle will have its own space at the exhibition.

This exhibition follows similarly themed Kia events at the Gwangju Design Biennale held in October 2021 and Busan Motor Show held in July 2022.

Through its continued exhibition of art and sculpture across Korea, Kia is building a movement and momentum behind the ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, which has been highly acclaimed by design critics around the world.

Kia will further hold design celebrations in 2022, with a ‘Kia DDP Design Forum’ in November and the ‘Seoul Light Winter’ event in December.