Jumia, Oraimo partner to deepen Nigeria’s tech ecosystem

As technology continues to play a vital role in shaping the way we live and work, it’s no surprise that more Nigerians are leveraging its power to improve their livelihood.

According to a recent digital report by Meltwater, there were 122.5 million internet users in Nigeria at the start of 2023, and internet penetration stood at 55.4 percent.

These figures are a testament to the growing importance of technology in Nigeria and the increasing role it plays in driving the country’s economy.

To further deepen the Nigerian tech ecosystem, Jumia and Oraimo have announced a partnership to help consumers leverage the annual ‘Tech Week’ campaign to deepen their knowledge and upgrade their tech devices.

The Jumia annual Tech Week campaign is an initiative aimed at providing consumers access to authentic tech devices such as mobile phones and accessories, TVs, computers, cameras, video games among others.

“We believe that everyone should have access to quality products at competitive prices, and we are committed to making this a reality. By partnering with leading brands to provide our consumers with access to the latest tech devices, we hope to help bridge the digital divide and empower more people to achieve their full potential,” Massimiliano Spalazzi, CEO, Jumia Nigeria, said.

According to Spalazzi, Jumia remains committed to empowering more Nigerians to take advantage of the benefits of technology through initiatives like Tech Week.

According to him, the campaign which started on Monday 20 March will run till Sunday 2 April, and offers consumers nationwide the opportunity to upgrade their tech devices for less from brands like Xiaomi, Oraimo, Samsung, Tecno, Infinix, Edifier, Weyon, Nexus, Haier Thermocool, Scanfrost, and make Binatone, amongst others.

“Consumers can be sure to have their tech needs met during this campaign. At Jumia, we remain committed to providing the best shopping experience to our consumers across the country,” Spalazzi said.

Alex Liu, the e-commerce operation manager, Oraimo Technology Limited, said that the company will leverage the partnership to ensure that consumers get access to high-quality products.

According to Liu, Oraimo is excited to work alongside Jumia to provide its customers with a seamless shopping experience towards building a lasting relationship.

“Oraimo is delighted to partner with Jumia for this year’s Tech Week. We believe that this partnership is of great significance as it enables us to showcase our innovative and cutting-edge mobile accessories and lifestyle offerings to a wider audience in Nigeria.

“Together, we are committed to delivering the best products and services to our customers, and we look forward to a successful partnership with Jumia,” Liu said.