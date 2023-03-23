Hallmark HMO kicks off discounted cervical cancer tests

Hallmark Health Services Limited (Hallmark HMO) has kicked off a discounted cervical cancer screening kits programme for women, as part of activities marking this year’s edition of the International Women’s Day.

The programme in collaboration with a non-governmental organization with a network of pharmaceutical outlets offers up to as 80 percent discount off the usual price for women in associated companies and other clients.

The programme is designed to run till the end of March.

The International Women’s Day annual event sets out to celebrate women all around the world, promoting equality of opportunities for the female gender across the world.

The theme for this year’s celebration is DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality and advocates for embracing Equity in the use of technology by males and females.

Oladotun Adeogun, managing director and chief executive officer of Hallmark HMO, called for increased support for equity in technological tools deployment.

She said the company embarked on the discounted cervical cancer screening as a CSR initiative to ensure that women are in the best state of health and the International Women’s Day Celebration presents a good opportunity to do that.

“We believe that a woman should be given equal opportunity to advance her career and should be supported by enabling systems and work tools that recognize the value she is bringing,” she said.

Hallmark HMO has embarked on different health-promoting initiatives recently including a stakeholders’ engagement which drew key participants from the health sector, and the annual collaboration with the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) for donation of blood during World Blood Donor Day.