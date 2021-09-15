Julius Berger escalates operations at Abuja-Kano Road project

To emphasise its determination to deliver its habitual highest standard bearer quality, and to seriously sustain its historically acclaimed durable road works legacy across the country, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc weekend took delivery of hundreds of new and crucial construction equipment and machineries for one of its major road projects in the country, the Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road.

SCOA took delivery of the equipment for Julius Berger for further handing over to the construction company in their Isolo Lagos facility last Friday.

In his welcome address at the event, the Group Managing Director of SCOA, M. F. Boulos said his company is pleased to enter “a rewarding relationship with Julius Berger and we are pleased to have to handle the equipment that will assist in the magnificent Abuja-Kaduna-Zaria-Kano Road.”

According to him, SCOA has proudly entered into the partnership with Julius Berger Nigeria, a German renowned company in bringing in such huge quantities of trucks and other machineries.

“These superb equipment will enable Nigeria’s foremost engineering construction company and most reliable infrastructure development partner, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, handle the contract in a timely and professional manner to have positive economic and social impact on the communities and Nigeria,” Boulos said.

He disclosed that Julius Berger will be the first to engage the new technological equipment, Wirtgen, which is also uniquely environmentally friendly in road construction adding that, “what you see here today is a tip of the iceberg. A part of the items you see here have been delivered through Port Harcourt and Warri ports; and more are yet to arrive Nigeria, and even as we speak here at this ceremony, more equipment are right now coming here from the port to meet us.”

Representative Lars Richter, the Managing Director of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the Commercial Manager of the Abuja- Kano roadwork, Ralf Brendicke, did not mince words in stating the company’s determination to deliver a good job at project completion date.

“These trucks and equipment are needed for one of Julius Berger’s projects, the AKR project which the company is constructing to bring prosperity to communities and Nigeria. We realise it is a very important highway; so, we are determined to deliver a highly efficient and environmentally friendly road. This accounts for the detailed professionalism being put in place to deliver a strong, timely and well completed road that can withstand pressure, in the best engineering traditions of Julius Berger,” Brendicke said.

Brendicke further said the size and engineering scope of the project pose very high demands on equipment and manpower. Similarly, the load of traffic borne daily by this very important highway makes it susceptible to damage, so much so that Julius Berger has deployed a state-of-the-art road construction technique.

“The highly efficient and environmentally friendly road construction solution is called Cold In-Place Recycling, CIR.”

With over 3000 men and 900 pieces of equipment already working on the project, the Julius Berger MD’s representative said with the delivery of the trucks and other equipment it is a foregone conclusion that the Abuja-Kano Road (AKR) project will be a huge success.

The German Consul-General in Nigeria, Bernd von Münchow-Pohl was also in attendance at the event.

Members of the Board of Directors of SCOA, including the Managing Director, M.F. Boulos, the Deputy MD Amresh Shrivastava, Commercial Director Prince Boniface Nwabuko, Magnus Onyibe and Sarah Boulos, and the Company Secretary Michael Adeyemi were led by the Chairman, Henry Agbamu to the event in Lagos.

Also, on the delegation from Julius Berger Plc at the event were JBN Manager, ERC Lagos, Theodorus Kleynhans, Head of Media Relations Office, Prince Moses Duku, Head Corporate Communications, James Agama, and Emmanuel Isibor, Media Liaison Officer.

Members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm, the media, were also present at the ceremony in Lagos.