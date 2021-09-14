Pandagric Novum unveils re-branded Supreme Feeds, holds trade partners conference

Pandagric Novum Limited, foremost manufacturer of animal feeds, has held its 2021 trade partners conference in Abuja where it unveiled its rebranded Supreme Feeds, in line with the aim of creating profitable partnerships and repositioning for market leadership.

The event themed “Winning Together”, brought together major distributors across the nation as well as management and staff of the company, which include the Chief Executive Officer (Bruce Spain), Executive Board Member (Theo van der Veen), General Manager-Sales & Marketing (Tunji Osoko), and others.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Spain stated that “the conference was all about introducing Pandagric Novum customers to the new horizon, the new adventures, and the new destination of increased growth by putting up a World Class New Feed Mill that will increase control over Feed mill inputs and availability of products”.

He reiterated that the company’s mission is ‘To continuously innovate! Never accept the status quo! To redefine the concept of farming, feeds and foods in Nigeria! To positively impact our employees, suppliers, customers, community and the environment while enhancing shareholders value!’. He went on to add that the conference was about sharing good news and sharing information about the new opportunities for Pandagric Novum and its distributors – “it’s all about Winning Together”, he said.

Also speaking at the event, General Manager Sales & Marketing, Tunji Osoko, disclosed that, despite the many tough environmental variables prevalent in the country and the negative impact posed by COVID-19, Pandagric Novum Limited has chosen to invest massively in the local economy. Particularly, the agricultural space was picked to foster food sustenance, employment and to enhance business opportunity for Nigerians. He said that the poultry sub-sector is the most commercialized of all Nigeria’s agricultural sub-sectors with a net worth of N1.6 trillion according to CBN. He also stated that Nigeria has a big population with low per capita consumption of poultry compared to peer countries and that local demand for poultry currently outpace supply.

Tunji further stated that the purpose of the annual forum was to assure distributors of the organisation’s long-term commitment to the development of the Nigerian economy at a time when many investors are discouraged and unwilling to invest. In his words, “The conference is an avenue to solidify ties with feed distributors, boost the confidence of our customers, and in line with the theme of the event, Win Together!”

One of the major distributors at the event, Olayemi Segun of Olaji Farms; commended the efforts of the management of Pandagric Novum for organizing a first in a class of event to celebrate, inform and reward its distributors. He went on to add that “the conference has added a new meaning to the sales of Pandagric Supreme Feeds, as it was highly informative. It has shown me that there are better ways to market feeds, as I now have new insights regarding the sales and marketing of feeds. I am also impressed with the improved process that Pandagric Novum is trying to inject into its system of production by expanding and scaling its production to match demand”.

Supreme Feeds was birthed in 2010, with the installation of a large-scale commercial feed mill in Nasarawa State, with a mission to produce and supply the highest quality animal feed in Nigeria