JRB Solar moves to boost local production of renewable products

JRB Solar Investment Limited, an indigenous firm in clean and renewable energy in Nigeria, has disclosed that it has entered into a partnership with European and Chinese firms to manufacture renewable energy products locally.

This partnership is expected to boost the local production of renewable products in Nigeria.

Enemal Theophilus, corporate communications officer of the firm, who disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja noted that many Nigerians do not have access to electricity hence the need to explore renewables to bridge the gap.

“A survey has shown that about 80-90 million Nigerians which is almost half of our population do not have access to electricity. As such, there is a need to bridge the gap with local renewable energy solutions companies”, he said.

“The firm is stepping into a tremendous partnership with Europe and China for the local manufacturing of renewable energy products, which is why we need the federal government’s support. Certain countries like Germany have a renewable energy target by 2025 to 70 percent of its power on renewable energy solutions.

“Solar should not be an alternative but can serve as our main source of power in the long run and all we are asking is for the federal government to implement tax waivers for us to be able to increase production and serve Nigerians”, he argued.

Theophilus also called on federal government support to enhance local renewable energy production in Nigeria, highlighting the benefits of job creation, environmental preservation, and economic growth

Theophilus said the government can provide support by giving tax waivers and incentives for local manufacturers.

He stressed that exploring renewables as a primary source of electricity will joy only address the current energy gap but also align Nigeria with global renewable energy targets.