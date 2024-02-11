Renewable energy firm brings solar power to 1,200 Osun households

The CESEL-Concerto Joint Venture (JV) has delivered clean electricity to 1,200 households in Ife South, Local Government Area of Osun State.

The project was carried out in partnership with the Nigerian Electrification Project (NEP) of the Rural Electrification Agency of Nigeria, and with part grant funding from the World Bank.

The company announced this in a statement released on Monday.

The statement said, “This comes after the JV commissioned four Solar Hybrid Mini-Grid projects in the Osi, Arajoshua, Alutierin, and Olomouja communities of Osun State, marking a significant step towards improving energy access and development in previously unserved areas.”

Oladepo Towobola, the Lerinya of Alutierin in Ife South LGA expressed his gratitude to CESL for their contribution to the society.

He said, “This endeavor marks the dawn of development for us. We extend our heartfelt appreciation for not overlooking our needs. Without the provision of electricity through the solar-grid, it would have been unlikely for any organization to consider constructing essential amenities in our community. With this initiative, we now have access to a multitude of amenities that significantly enhance our quality of life.”

Bunmi Jenyo, Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, also expressed his appreciation.

He said, ““The initiation of a project of this magnitude to address the energy needs of our communities is indeed heartening. The commissioning of this mini grid serves as a beacon of hope, promising accessible clean energy to our rural areas and empowering

citizens irrespective of their socioeconomic backgrounds. This initiative will significantly contribute to the social and economic prosperity of the communities it serves.”

Olanrewaju Daramola, Chairman of the CESEL-Conserto JV, said the company is proud to contribute to a project that brings clean and reliable power in these communities.

He said, “The commissioning of these Solar Hybrid Mini-Grid projects reflects our dedication to delivering sustainable energy solutions that support economic growth.

“This project will stimulate economic activities among small business owners and farmers, thereby fostering a ripple effect on the local economy. This partnership exemplifies the collaborative spirit we aim to foster across various sectors of our nation,’’ he added.