IWD 2022: Fidelity Bank donates N10m to Dream Catchers Academy for Girls

Fidelity Bank Plc. has pledged the sum of N10 million to Dream Catchers Academy—a free educational and performing arts academy for orphaned and underserved girls.

This comes as part of the bank’s unwavering commitment to providing unrivalled support for women.

The announcement was made at the bank’s recently held International Women’s Day celebration tagged, ‘A Fidelity Special in partnership with Linda Ikeji’ which was held to celebrate the achievements of some of Nigeria’s most powerful women, while drawing from their wealth of experience in challenging gender-biased norms and steering conversations geared towards creating sustainable solutions to gender inequality.

Dream Catchers Academy for Girls is a subsidiary of The Dream Nurture Foundation & an entertaining team made up of underprivileged children. Dream Catchers Academy for Girls is a non-profit Academy offering educational opportunities, leadership skills and a better life for street and underprivileged girls – through dance, drama, music and visual arts.

“One of the pillars of our women empowerment programs is capacity building,” MD/CEO Fidelity Bank, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe remarked. “This is why we are supporting Dream Catchers Academy for girls—a free educational and performing arts academy for orphaned and underserved girls— with 10 million naira for the construction of an IT centre at the academy. We believe that this will go a long way in assisting young ladies who need a helping hand enhancing their knowledge in the areas of technology.”

In demonstration of its support for women entrepreneurs, the Bank also donated a total sum of 5 million naira to five female-led enterprises for the training of female apprentices. Taken from across the country, the five businesses are: Wetland Human Development Center, Yola, Adamawa; Mdee Tailoring & Fashion Design, Kano; Lady Mechanic, Lagos; BCA Ventures, Owerri and Lady Benz, Lagos.

Aside from celebrating Nigerian women’s achievements in various industries and drawing attention to the issue of gender inequality, the event also served as a platform for the Bank to officially launch HerFidelity, its niche proposition for female customers.

The proposition boasts of exciting features such as capacity development initiatives, access to finance, recognition and networking events, health and wellness programmes, etc, all designed to speak to the yearnings of women.