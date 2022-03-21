CIBN Partners ACAMB to bridge management gap in Nigeria’s Banking Sector

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has signified interest to partner Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB) to bridge the perception and reputation management gap in the nation’s banking sector.

CIBN gave assurance on partnership and collaboration when the newly inaugurated ACAMB executives paid a courtesy call on the Council and Executive Management of CIBN at Bankers House in Lagos.

Speaking during the visit, President of ACAMB, Rasheed Bolarinwa said the relationship between both bodies has led to the robust development of the banking and financial industry in the country.

He noted that the relationship can achieve more especially in the area of bridging perception and reputation management in the banking and financial services sector.

“There is this negative perception among customers generally on the issues of bank charges. In other instances, customers feel banks are not doing enough for them especially as regards accessing loans and other benefits,” said Bolarinwa.

“The banks are doing everything within regulatory means but most of these customers lack the basic information to access the products and services. Customers these days do not have the patience to engage banks and follow through on service issues before making a show of such on social media at the expense of banks’ images.” He stated.

“We also have the issue of hackers becoming threats to the banking and financial industry in general. These, among other emerging issues in the sector, are some of the areas ACAMB is seeking partnership and collaboration with CIBN. We believe deliberate action plans by both bodies coupled with individual efforts of respective Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) will go a long way in addressing these challenges”, Bolarinwa added.

The ACAMB President appreciated the CIBN for its various advocacy moves aimed at entrenching banking practice in Nigeria’s financial space.

Responding on behalf of the institute, the President/Chairman of Council, Bayo Olugbemi commended ACAMB for the visit and had a positive view about the role ACAMB has played over the years to shape a positive image for Nigeria’s banking sector. He said the CIBN will continue to partner ACAMB where necessary, to amongst other things, guard the image of the banking and financial services industry.

Olugbemi also assured the ACAMB executives that the CIBN would also not relent in its various advocacy and capacity-building roles to deepen professionalism among Bankers and better the industry at large.