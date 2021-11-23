Interswitch partners ThankUCash to launch reward, loyalty platform

Interswitch Group, Africa’s leading technology-driven company focused on the digitization of payments in Africa, has announced the launch of Interswitch rewards with its partner ThankUCash – Nigeria’s first and largest rewards and discounts platform.

The partnership will enable Interswitch to deliver on its commitment to consistently empower businesses of all sizes, by boosting the relationship between merchants and customers, thereby enhancing customer loyalty and retention.

In addition, the partnership offers significant potential for the integration of ThankUCash Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) into other Interswitch offerings, ranging from cards and loyalty, POS terminals, and processing card loyalty.

Following the launch, merchants on Quickteller Business will have the ability to set up loyalty points for their customers who can redeem accumulated points at various locations in exchange for items ranging from groceries to petrol among others.

Merchants are required to enable the ThankUCash service on their Quickteller Business dashboard in order to access this offering.

Commenting on the partnership, Simeon Ononobi, the co-founder, and CEO of Connected Analytics Inc. owner of the ThankUCash brand said our goal as a company is to build relationships that will foster growth for businesses and customers alike.

Creating ThankUCash, was born out of the need to help merchants reach as many customers as they can and in turn allowing customers to get the best out of shopping.

He further noted that partnering with Interswitch is a dream most startups can only dream of.

“We are excited that Interswitch has partnered with us and we look forward to delivering the best solutions for her customers and merchants. It is merchants and customers that really and truly benefit from a partnership like this.”

“We are very delighted with this partnership,” Ononobi said.

“When we first conceptualized the partnership with Interswitch we realized quickly it would be a massive program knowing the capacity and reach of Interswitch and as such we enhanced our platform created a reliable platform that our partner Interswitch can be proud of and can utilize to create Interswitch rewards program,” he added.

He said, “You can imagine a network where a customer buys a product from an airline online, earns cash back on that purchase and then proceeds to watch a movie with the points earned.”

He noted that the reward system is the first of its kind and a real loyalty infrastructure that will make businesses prosper and customers excited to spend on products that they need.

Ononobi further noted that this partnership is in sync with the Company’s mission to help businesses acquire, reward, and retain customers through sustainable digital solutions.

Similarly, Muyiwa Asagba, managing director, digital commerce and merchant acquiring (paymate) at Interswitch Group said, “This partnership with ThankUCash is consistent with our business and merchant empowerment plan.”

“We will continue to leverage our expertise to deliver innovative solutions that help businesses grow, taking into consideration the major role SMEs play in enhancing socio-economic growth across the nation.”

“The Quickteller Business platform offers a comprehensive, integrated, payment tool that allows businesses to receive and track payments, generate e-invoices and gain access to a robust view of their business analytics. The platform has been bolstering its offerings since inception to meet merchants’ existing and future needs,” he added.

According to Madonna Ononobi, the company’s co-founder and chief operations officer, ThankUCash is on a mission to form more partnerships as it continues to expand its reach by providing cutting-edge consumer shopping tools to help businesses and merchants alike.

“We are poised to reach our vision of connecting 10,000 businesses to over 10 million customers across Africa by the end of 2023.”