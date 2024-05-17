International Breweries, LBS’s sustainability centre partner to boost water management

International Breweries Plc, an alcoholic beverage maker in Nigeria, and Lagos Business School Sustainability Centre have partnered on sustainable water management practices in the manufacturing industry.

The collaboration has created a platform for brewery industry experts, business executives, sustainability stakeholders, and academia to learn and dialogue on sustainable water management in the manufacturing industry.

“Today, we stand at a critical juncture in our journey towards water conservation and equitable access to this invaluable resource. With each drop, we hold the power to transform lives, protect ecosystems, and build a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come,” Temitope Oguntokun, corporate and regulatory affairs at International Breweries said in a statement.

She said at International Breweries, water is one of the major resources that results in deliberate efforts in water stewardship, which is one of the key sustainability pillars in addition to circular packaging, smart agriculture, and climate action.

According to beer experts at Colorado State University, water is very important to a brewer, as it makes up more than 90 percent of most beers.

However, there was an interactive session themed ‘Water Stewardship in Business and Community Resilience’ where discussions indicated best practices businesses must employ to promote sustainable development in communities.

Oreva Atanya, head of sustainability at Lagos Business School represented by Osanua Nwagbara, senior associate at LBS Sustainability Centre said, “We recognise the critical importance of responsible water management and consumption, not only for the preservation of our environment but also for the sustainable growth of industries and communities.”

He said LBS advocates for corporations and businesses of all sizes to look inward and integrate sustainable practices for long-term business success.

“Our collaboration with International Breweries for this web forum is a demonstration of this commitment to fostering dialogue, collaboration, and innovation in corporate sustainability,” he added.