Institute inaugurates Lagos chapter executives

The Lagos Chapter of the Institute of Strategic Management Nigeria (ISMN) has installed new executives to lead the Institute’s operations for the next two years.

According to a statement seen by BusinessDay, Ajibike Onigbanjo, the deputy general manager, of Lagos State Development and Property Corporation is expected to serve as the chairman of the new executive team.

Speaking at the inauguration as guest speaker was Adeyemi Mapaderun, a former Registrar of ISMN, he urged the newly inaugurated exco to sustain and build on the success of the outgoing exco.

He urged the association to focus on getting members involved, which he said can be attained through transparency and integrity.

“It’s a beautiful thing to see how far the Lagos Chapter of ISMN has come, they have shown a great example of what a group of professionals should be about.

“I urge the new excos to build on the achievements of the immediate past members of the executive, do not dismiss it, build on it and together we’d attain the goals of ISMN,” he said.

Also, Obitunde Obiyemi, the current registrar of ISMN, represented the President of ISMN Alex Enebeli.

He commended the dedication of the Lagos Chapter and urged the newly elected executive to focus on leveraging the past administration’s success.

“Lagos Chapter is one of the chapters that we are proud of, in the last two years there has been a strategic transformation. President sends his best wishes,” he said.

The immediate past Chairman, Abidemi Onigbanjo, applauded members of his executive council, for their dedication and support towards the success of his administration.

“Most of the good people I worked with are still members of the newly elected association, which shows commitment to service and its applaudable, I wish the new excos success,” he said.

The Chairman in her acceptance speech applauded the effort of the immediate past chairman and her associates for their support over the years.

“I want to applaud my darling husband, Adeniyi Onigbanjo, for his support all through the years, I have my childhood friends here, colleagues and I can’t thank you all enough for showing up for me, thank you all.

“I learnt from the testimony of Mapaderun. Coincidentally that was the thrust of our campaign, transparency accountability and integrity, we solicit for support from all our members as we reach out to you all.

“Together we will attain the height and success we seek as a group of people with a vision that will propel us as great strategists,” she said.

Ajibike is a fellow and Life Member of the institute of Strategic Management of Nigeria.