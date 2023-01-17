Firm seeks experienced specialists to accelerate tech education

Bullseye Digital Manpower, a technology-focused job placement and career management brand, has emphasised the need to fill the talent gap in the technology ecosystem with proficient and experienced specialists and accelerate tech entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

The Founder of the organisation, Lare Ayoola, disclosed this in a statement signed by the organisation’s Head of Communications, Damola Olofinlua, noting that it is set to train and empower millions of Nigerians with in-demand digital technology competencies in 2023.

Ayoola, an entrepreneur, who doubles as Chairman of TranterIT, said the training and empowerment would cover software development, software quality assurance, UI/UX design, data science, and digital marketing within six or 12 months.

He said: “Bullseye will empower enrollees with ample opportunities to gain hands-on experience during their programme, after which they would be placed in technology jobs with organisations across different industries in Nigeria and beyond.

“Already, the institution is set to admit the first stream of students into its software development programme.”

He added that in the coming weeks, other courses would be introduced in addition to the software development courses and would follow Bullseye’s robust curriculum, which is guaranteed to set them on the right path to achieving their career goals and life ambitions.

“With courses spanning six or 12 months and classes held on weekdays or only weekends, enrollees are spoilt for options based on their preference.

“Its flexible arrangement makes it a great choice for recent graduates of higher institutions, secondary school leavers with intermediate knowledge of their chosen field, professionals in the early years of their career or even those more advanced in their career, desirous of as witch to tech.

“Students also have the option of making one-off payment, in instalments, or access to a friendly facility payable within three years after their post-graduation job placement when they would already be earning,” he said.

Ayoola said that, with Bullseye, recruiters would have a ready pool of trained and experienced talents to fill openings.

He added that well-meaning organisations like NGOs, international organisations, professional bodies and governments at all levels could also support the national quest towards capacity development, by sponsoring interested enrollees of their choice.

Ayoola said other training institutions could leverage Bullseye’s talent placement proposition to secure jobs for their trainees.

He said that in about a decade, Tranter IT had outsourced over 8000 tech talents to organisations across Nigeria.