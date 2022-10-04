Igbinedion University, Ehizua Hub partner for digital education

Igbinedion University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Ehizua Hub to foster digital innovation and techpreneurship for its students in Okada, Edo State.

According to the MoU signed by both parties, the partnership will provide equal access to affordable and quality education as well as bridge the financial and digital divides.

Lawrence Ezemonye, vice Chancellor of Igbinedion University disclosed this after a meeting with the management of Ehizua Hub at the university’s main campus in Okada, Edo State.

He said, “The strategic partnership is a bold step towards positively changing the trajectory of private tertiary education in Nigeria.

“The transnational educational programme would include research collaborations, joint application for grants, exchange programmes, provision of relevant Information Technology softwares to enhance teaching and learning as well as international partnerships.”

Ehizua Hub is a social enterprise providing equal access to affordable and quality education, while IUO, Nigeria’s premier private university, is a member of the Global University Network.

Furthermore, the partnership, which led to the establishment of Igbinedion Hub, is expected to foster innovation and entrepreneurship through the establishment of education and creative tech hub, education financing and enhance graduate outcome.

In view of the strategic partnership, Ehizua will facilitate partnership with Torrens University, Australia, and other international universities for exchange programmes, credit articulation transfer programmes, joint academic and research programmes.