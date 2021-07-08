Elev8 Education aims to use digital, tech skills to contribute to GDP growth

Elev8 education, a technology educational partner and digital skilling academy, discloses at a media event in Lagos to train up to 1000 companies in tech specialised training programmes by 2022 to help businesses reach their full potential.

This announcement comes on the heels of the earlier release of an Elev8 report on the path to Nigeria’s knowledge economy, specifically the role of digital transformation and up-skilling in driving economic growth. Elev8 aspires to replicate its success in other countries in order to help transform Nigeria’s business landscape.

Ashim Egunjobi, its country head, speaking at the event, said, “The country is currently recovering from the economic repercussions, and we recognise that businesses/companies, both public and private, are also trying to recover.”

As we enter the second half of the year, it is critical to reflect, strategise, and ensure that businesses employ all available technological tools to scale up their operations in order to fulfil their objectives, Egunjobi said.

“While information technology drives innovation, and innovation is the path to business success, elev8’s commitment is to help equip IT specialists, business managers, and leaders in over 1000 companies by 2022 to upskill and reskill so that they can comprehend, adapt, and implement these technological advancements and tools in a variety of ways and thrive in the ever-changing digital landscape, thereby increasing the value chain and growing the economy,” Egunjobi said.

Elev8 seeks to work with government, tech organisations to provide skills to the population by equipping its participants to be successful in the tech space.

“We provide impactful and practical learning experiences to enable professionals and executives to harness the power of technology and combine technology and leadership to develop digital leaders,” she stated.

According to her, the training is tailored to enable participants gain deeper knowledge and equipped with the required skill for the future of work.