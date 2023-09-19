Ideas Origin founder wins award on creativity

Israel Obatunde, CEO of Ideas Origin Media, was named Creative Personality of the Year at the 2023 Marketing Edge Award of Excellence.

The award came just a month after Ideas Origin celebrated its one-year anniversary and reaffirmed its commitment to pushing boundaries and leaving a lasting imprint on Nigeria’s creative scene.

“This award is a testament to our commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining the standards of excellence within our industry.

“This is one of the most respected and coveted awards in the field of creativity and innovation. It is bestowed on Obatunde for demonstrating exceptional creativity, originality, and a pioneering spirit in his field,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

Speaking at the sidelines of the event, Obatunde commended clients for trusting him and Ideas Origin to deliver award-winning innovative jobs.

According to him, the award is a testament to the team’s hard work and dedication, which pushes the boundaries of possibility.

“I am thrilled and honoured to receive the Outstanding Creative Personality Award. This award is also a validation of our commitment to innovation and creativity as driving forces behind our success.

“We take pride in our ability to bring fresh and imaginative solutions to advertising, and this award underscores our commitment to driving positive change,” he added.

Meanwhile, Abiola Arogundade, the Head of Human Resources, Ideas Origin, said Obatunde is a dependable and innovative leader in the creative industry.

“This award serves as a milestone in Ideas Origin’s journey, reaffirming our position as a leader and innovator in our field. We are excited to continue our mission of pushing the boundaries of creativity, setting new industry standards, and delivering exceptional results to our clients and partners,” he said.

Over the years, Obatunde’s works have garnered recognition on international and local platforms like Lürzer’s Archive, New York Festival, Loeries, African Cristals, and LAIF Awards.

Before IOM, he worked with advertising agencies like TBWA Concept, Insight Redefine, Ogilvy Nigeria, and X3M Ideas. He was also a Jury Member of the Pitchers’ Festival of Creativity, 2022, and an alumnus of Miami Ad School, Toronto.