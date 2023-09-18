BusinessDay honours 25 outstanding CEOs

BusinessDay, Nigeria’s leading business intelligence newspaper, Saturday recognised chief executives who were inspirational and whose companies excelled in 2023.

In this year’s edition of the BusinessDay Top 25 CEOs, the publication recognised 25 Chief Executive Officers and Managing Directors of various listed firms on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) who experienced outstanding financial development and also made important contributions to their respective industries.

The first five awardees recognised at the event which held in Lagos were Tope Smart, group managing director of Nem Insurance and board member of NEM Asset Management Limited; Chibuike Lawrence Achigbu, chairman/CEO at Chimons Group; Jane Kimemia-Nechi, CEO of Optiva Capital Partners, Emmanuel Okeleji, Co-founder and CEO of SeamlessHR and Munachimso Ogueke, CEO of OneLiquidity.

Niyi Toluwalope (Awosope), MD /CEO of eTranzact International Plc, Olabisi Shakirat Ogunwale, CEO, Abulesowo Realtors, Akin Akinfemiwa, CEO, Geregu Power Plc, Moruf Oseni, Managing Director/CEO Wema Bank Plc, and Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc were also awarded.

Other awardees include Nnamdi Okonkwo, Group Managing Director of FBN Holdings Plc, Eddie A. Efekoha, Group Managing Director & CEO of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc, Julius Dediare Rone, CEO UTM Group, Julius Oyedemi, CEO/ MD, PWANPLUS and Michael Tawadrous, Founder, Vava Furniture Limited.

The final group of awardees for the night were Roger Thompson Brown CEO, Seplat Plc, he was represented by Samson Ezugworie, COO Seplat energy plc, Ezekiel Egboye, Founding Executive and Chief Operating Officer at Rack Centre, and Jeremiah Mayowa, CEO Jerold.

The awards were presented to various awardees by Bashorun J.K Randle, Chairman and CEO, JK Randle professional services, former Chairman, KPMG and former president, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria; Frank Aigbogun, Publisher, BusinessDay Media Ltd amongst notable dignitaries.

The idea behind the Top 25 CEOs was to honour and congratulate managing directors whose businesses excelled the industry, the organisers said. Share price rise and sustainable growth in profit after tax (PAT) were among the criteria used to choose the winners.

“In spite of the difficult environment, these CEOs successfully employed cutting-edge strategies, exceptional plans, and priceless resources to steer their respective organisations through an economic downturn and survive until the tide gradually turned towards an era of economic stability,” Aigbogun said.

Given their contributions to the achievements of their businesses and the Nigerian economy as a whole, BusinessDay honoured these illustrious men and women. Since its inception in 2014, the award has established itself as a key indicator of the performance of Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) and stocks on the NSE in the capital markets.