i-Fitness partners United States’ sport group on fitness certification

i-Fitness, West Africa’s fastest-growing fitness chain, through its i-Fitness Academy has announced its partnership with the renowned National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) USA at a launch held recently in Lagos.

With a science-based approach to fitness training and a team of experienced professionals as their faculty, i-Fitness Academy provides a comprehensive curriculum for personal fitness training and nutrition coaching. Based in the United States, the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) has over 30 years of experience providing the best credentials in the industry and has trained over 1.4 million professionals globally, with an impeccable reputation for science-based strategies and learning innovations. They bring this knowledge to i-Fitness Academy, putting their weight behind the fitness courses in the Academy’s curriculum and giving globally recognised certification to participants.

At the launch in Lagos, Foluso Ogunwale, founder and CEO of i-Fitness said that the partnership with NASM is multifaceted, stating that it will create jobs for more certified fitness training professionals, ensuring that they advance in their careers and also enhance the knowledge base of fitness trainers and enthusiasts, thus bringing a finer structure to the fitness industry. “Trainers and coaches are the main instructors, motivators and accountability partners to individuals and even professional athletes. It is crucial to ensure that they have the best certifications,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Sola Aiyepeku, executive chairman, Lagos State Sports Commission, while commending i-Fitness for this initiative, said it was a clear indication to promote a healthy lifestyle in the country. “One of the ways we hope to transform sports in Lagos is through partnerships with experts like i-Fitness. This is the first of its kind in West Africa, and is a testament to the pioneering and impact-driven nature of i-Fitness and its founder.” He also stated that all the State-owned sports facilities will be made available as a mark of support.

The i-Fitness Academy and NASM certification, proudly accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA), reflects the institution’s dedication to maintaining the highest standards of competence and safety in the fitness industry. At the event, Mrs Abiola Abiola, Director of Gym and Spa of the Lagos State Safety Commission, noted that human fitness and health are inseparable, stressing the need for more players in the sports industry to key into the initiative.

The Lagos State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps, Mrs Yetunde Baderinwa, who also attended the event commented on the necessity to sensitise the youth about physical fitness, whilst Professor Ola Awoyinfa, the Director of Sports at the University of Lagos gave kudos to i-Fitness for bringing the concept of sports medicine into fitness training which he said is becoming an international best practice.

The i-Fitness and NASM partnership introduces a paradigm shift in the learning experience through its online learning portal as participants and aspiring fitness professionals can take courses conveniently from any location across Africa and beyond the region, and achieve international certification upon completion.