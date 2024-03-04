Huawei unveils world’s first 5.5G intelligent core network solution

Huawei has unveiled the world’s first 5.5G intelligent core network solution aimed at improving both business value and development potential.

Unveiled at a product solution launch event held during the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024) in Barcelona, the 5.5G intelligent core network is coming in the first year of the commercialisation of 5.5G technology.

The new technology is an important part of 5.5G and it incorporates service intelligence, network intelligence, and operations and maintenance (O&M) intelligence.

In addition, Huawei introduced the Multi-modal Communication Function (MCF) to allow users to control digital avatars through voice during calls, delivering a more personalised calling experience.

With the technology, an enterprise can also customise its avatar as an enterprise ambassador to promote its branding.

According to the tech firm, network intelligence enables experience monetisation and differentiated operations.

For a long period, operators have strived to realise traffic monetisation on mobile broadband (MBB) networks.

However, there are three technical gaps including no assessable user experience, no dynamic optimisation, and no closed-loop operations.

To bridge these gaps, Huawei launched the industry’s first Intelligent Personalised Experience solution, aiming to help operators add experience privileges to service packages and better monetise differentiated experiences.

In the industry, the user plane on the core network usually processes and forwards one service flow using one vCPU. As heavy-traffic services increase, such as 2K or 4K HD video and live streaming, microbursts and elephant flow frequently occur.

It is, therefore, more likely that a vCPU will become overloaded, causing packet loss. To address this issue, Huawei released the Intelligent user-defined graphic (UDG).

George Gao, president of Huawei Cloud Core Network Product Line, said the Intelligent UDG product is the industry’s first and it can deliver ubiquitous 10 billion bits per second (Gbps) superior experiences.

Empowered by the multi-modal large model, the Digital Assistant & Digital Expert (DAE) reduces operations and maintenance workload and improves its efficiency.

It reshapes cloud-based operations and maintenance from experts+tools to intelligence-centric DAE+manual assistance. With Digital Assistant and Digital Expert, 80 percent of trouble tickets can be automatically processed, which is much more efficient than the 100 percent manual processing it used to be.

DAE also enables intent-driven operations and maintenance, avoiding manual decision-making. Before it usually took over five years to cultivate experts in a single domain, however, the multi-modal large model is now able to train and update within just weeks.

With the 2024 commercial launch of 5.5G, Huawei is collaborating with operators and partners around the world to pursue exciting innovations in networks, cloud, and intelligence.

This will help drive 5G business and foster a thriving industry ecosystem, creating a new era for intelligent digital transformation.