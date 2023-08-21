Soft Alliance, Huawei collaborate to deliver cutting-edge solutions

Soft Alliance and Huawei, two critical stakeholders in networking and telecommunications have reiterated the need to deepen collaboration towards delivering cutting-edge solutions on internet connectivity.

“Our collaboration with Huawei for this workshop underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions. WiFi 6 presents a remarkable leap in wireless technology, and we are excited to help organizations harness its potential,” Justin Bisong, brand manager, Soft Alliance, said recently at the WiFi 6 capacity workshop.

According to him, the workshop on WiFi 6 capabilities and its advantages for end users’ technological solutions was organised in collaboration with Huawei.

He stated further that the WiFi 6 seminar was designed to highlight the potential of the latest wireless networking technology, WiFi 6, to the end users and decision-makers from various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

He disclosed that the workshop provided a platform for networking and knowledge-sharing among industry leaders, government officials, and key stakeholders.

According to him, the workshop aimed to educate attendees about the advantages of WiFi 6 and provide a platform to explore the possibilities it offers for enhanced connectivity and improved user experiences.

Bisong stated further that participants had the opportunity to engage with experts from Soft Alliance and Huawei, who shared valuable insights on the advanced features and functionalities of WiFi 6.

“The WiFi 6 workshop demonstrated the synergy between Soft Alliance and Huawei in driving technological innovation.

“Our expertise in networking and telecommunications, combined with Soft Alliance’s solutions, empowers businesses and government entities to embrace a digitally connected future,” Happiness Udoh, sales manager, Huawei stated.

According to him, experts at the workshop discussed topics such as faster speeds, increased capacity, reduced latency, improved security, and seamless connectivity in dense environments.

He stated that through informative presentations and interactive sessions, the attendees gained a deeper understanding of how WiFi 6 can transform their daily operations and support the growing demand for high-performance wireless networks.

According to Udoh, Soft Alliance and Huawei remain committed to advancing WiFi 6 technology adoption in Nigeria and empowering end users with cutting-edge solutions that enable them to embrace the digital future.

Udoh stated further that both firm aims to leverage collaboration to foster innovation, improve productivity, and contribute to the overall socio-economic growth of the nation.