Hero takes ‘Igba Boi’ empowerment campaign to South East, Lagos markets

Hero Lager, a product of International Breweries Plc, has activated its business apprenticeship scheme called ‘Igba Boi,’ in popular markets in the South East and Lagos.

The campaign, which is designed to empower youths by offering N50 million seed capital to successful apprentices, will also help to promote the Igbo Apprentices System. The brand invited apprentices to submit entries for consideration and for winning the seed capital to start a business.

At the visit of the popular Alaba International Market in Lagos, Dubem Orji, brand manager of Hero Lager, was on ground to receive the large crowd of apprentices and their masters, who thronged the Alaba International Market for the ‘Igba Boi Hero’ launch event.

According to him, no application from an apprentice will be processed without the approval of their trade masters.

“The application forms are free, and once an apprentice presents the forms, they will go through sweepstakes processes that are devoid of human interference to determine the winners. Successful Apprentices will each get N500,000 to start and fortify their businesses after a two-day training and mentorship exercise,” he explained.

He said the training is not to teach them what their mentors have taught them but to complement the things learned, especially on using cutting-edge business tools.

On who is qualified to apply, Orji said that the campaign covers only apprentices with a business mentor, who has about six months to graduate.

“Those engaged in Oso-Afia, which means ‘traders with no shop’ are not qualified. Having a traceable business, products in trade and a business master are part of the requirements and a total of N50 million will be granted to selected apprentices,” he added.

The ‘Igba Boi’ campaign has taken Hero brand to major markets across the east such as Coal Camp Market in Enugu, Ogbaru Main Market in Onitsha and Nkwo Nnewi markets both in Anambra, Alaba Market in Owerri Imo state, Ariaria International Market Aba in Abia State, and Alaba International Market in Lagos.

Trainees and their business mentors were treated to the best of entertainment as the market was overtaken with excitement when versatile artiste, Slow-Dog, made his way to the stage. They chanted ‘Hero bu nke-anyi,’ which means Hero belongs to us while showing off fancy cultural dance steps.

Hero Lager remains committed to supporting and promoting culture and the values of business and entrepreneurship as a roadmap to leaving a lasting legacy.