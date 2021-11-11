3,000 women dump PDP for APC in Kwara ahead of 2023

As the 2023 general elections inch nearer, coupled with current political permutations across the country, about 3,000 women in the fold of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State on Wednesday defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The defectors, who were mainly from the Ibagun ward in Ilorin East local government area of the state, noted that their defection was borne out of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s focus on inclusiveness of women in Kwara state government and governance, citing the emergence of Falilat Mohammed as state APC women leader.

The women were received to APC by Abdullateef Alakawa, Governor Abdulrazaq’s special adviser on political affairs, Sunday Fagbemi, and the party chairman.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Balikis Abdulrauf and Fatima Tajudeen, declared that the governor’s superlative and inspiring priority attention to women motivated them into joining the party – APC.

They added various women empowerment programmes which the governor had implemented in the last two years as well as the appointment of women into strategic public offices.

The women, however, pledged their continued support for the administration of Governor Abdulrazaq, asking him to heed the various calls on him to seek reelection in 2023 in the interest of the masses, who are positively feeling the impact of his administration.

Also speaking, the APC woman leader in the state, Falilat Mohammed, thanked the decampees for their genuine appreciation of Governor Abdulrazaq’s avowed commitment to the wellness and well-being of the womenfolk in the state.

She informed that over 10,000 women from Ibagun ward had benefited from the various government’s empowerment schemes.

But, Abdullateef Alakawa, the Governor’s representative, assured the defectors of equal treatment with the existing members of APC, adding that the leader of the party in the state, Governor Abdulrazaq is a man of equity and justice.