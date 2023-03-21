Here are dividends investors should expect soon

Despite that the equities market took off this week on a negative note, investors will still take positions in stocks with solid valuations and dividend yields. While shareholders are positioning to qualify for dividend payment, below are some stocks that investors should expect dividend income from soon.

Nestle Nigeria Plc

A final dividend of N36.50kobo per share subject to appropriate withholding tax will be paid to the shareholders whose names appear on the registers of members at the close of business on Friday, April 21. On May 18, dividends will be paid electronically to the shareholders of Nestle Nigeria Plc.

Lafarge Africa Plc

The company proposed a final dividend of 200 kobo per unit of 50 kobo ordinary shares, payable from its pioneer reserve. The dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names are registered in the Register of Members at the close of business on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

The Register of Members will be closed from Tuesday April 11, 2023 to Friday April 14, 2023 (both dates inclusive). The qualification date is Monday April 10, 2023. On April 28, 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders of Lafarge Africa whose names appear in the Register of Members as at April 6, 2023, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

Seplat Energy Plc

A Final Dividend of US$0.025 (2.5 Cents) per Ordinary Share of N0.50kobo each, and a Special Dividend of US$0.05/share (5 cents) per Ordinary Share of N0.50k each, (both dividends are subject to the appropriate withholding tax and Shareholders’

approval)) will be paid to shareholders of Seplat Energy Plc whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on April 18, 2023.

To enable Seplat’s Registrar, Datamax Registrars Limited, prepare for the payment of the dividends, the Register of Shareholders will be closed on April 19, 2023. The qualification date is the close of business on April 18, 2023. Note that on the LSE: The Associated Record Date will be April 18, 2023 and the ExDividend date will be April 17, 2023.

Seplat said that the default currency and options on currency election for the dividends will depend as follows: Shareholders holding their shares on the NGX without a valid Nigerian Certificate for Capital Importation (CCI) will be paid their dividend in Naira as the default currency. Shareholders holding their shares on the NGX with a valid CCI will be paid their dividend in US dollars as the default currency.

However, those shareholders may instead elect to receive their entire dividend payment in Naira (partial elections are not permissible). Evidence of the CCI must be provided to Datamax Registrars Limited. Shareholders holding their shares through depository interests on the LSE will be paid their dividend in US dollars as the default currency. However, those shareholders may instead elect to receive their entire dividend payment in pounds sterling. Partial elections are not permissible. Shareholders who have a dividend currency option, must make the election to the Company’s Registrars by May 3, 2023, otherwise the dividends will be paid in the default currency.

Custodian Investment Plc

The company declared a final dividend of 55kobo for every share of 50kobo each, bring the total dividend for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 to 65kobo. This dividend will be paid to the shareholders of Custodian Investment Plc whose names appear in the register of member as at the close of business on March 31, 2023.

Read also: MTN, Pan-Atlantic University announce media innovation programme

Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc

A final dividend of N2 per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, that is, N25.913billion, subject to deduction of appropriate withholding tax and approval, will be paid to shareholders of Stanbic IBTC Holdings whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Monday April 3, 2023. The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Tuesday April 4, to Wednesday April 12, 2023 (Taking Account of the Easter Public Holidays). On Friday May 26, 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members.

BUA Cement Plc

A final dividend of N2.80kobo per share will be paid to shareholders of the cement company whose names appear in the Register of members as at close of business on August 11, 2023. The Registers of shareholders will be closed from August 14 and the qualification date is on August 11, 2023. Dividend will be paid on August 24.

Africa Prudential Plc

A dividend of 50kobo per share, subject to appropriate Withholding Tax and approval will be paid to shareholders of Africa Prudential Plc whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on April 14, 2023. The register of shareholders will be closed from April 17, 2023 to April 21, 2022 (both dates inclusive). On May 2, 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as of April 14, 2023, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc

A final dividend of N1.50 for every share of 50kobo each subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on the March 24, 2023.

The register of shareholders will be closed on March 27, 2023. Qualification date is Friday, March 24, 2023. On April 15, 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at March 24, 2023 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

Transcorp Hotels Plc

A final dividend of 13 kobo per ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax and shareholders’ approval, will be paid to shareholders of Transcorp Hotels Plc whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Friday, March 17, 2023. The register of shareholders will be closed from Monday, March 20, 2023 to Friday, March 24, 2023 (both dates inclusive).

The qualification date is Friday, March 17, 2023. On Tuesday, April 4, 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Friday, March 17, 2023 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank account.

NASCON Allied Industries Plc

The company has proposed a final dividend of N1 per share, subject to the appropriate withholding tax and approval. This dividend will be paid to NASCON shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on 28 April, 2023. The register of shareholders will be closed from May 2 to 8 May 2023 (both days inclusive).

The qualification date is April 28, 2023. On May 26, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at April 28, 2023 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

Dangote Cement Plc

For the period ended December 31, 2022, Dangote Cement Plc proposed a final dividend of N20 per share, subject to the appropriate withholding tax. This dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on March 30, 2023.

The Register of shareholders will be closed on March 31, 2023. The qualification date is March 30, 2023. By April 14, 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at March 30, 2023 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

Nigerian Breweries Plc

A final dividend of N1.03 per ordinary share of 50 kobo each, subject to the deduction of the appropriate withholding tax and approval at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Nigerian Breweries Plc slated for April 26, 2023 will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on March 16, 2023.

The Register of Members would be closed from March 17, 2023 to March 23, 2023 (both dates inclusive). The qualification date is March 16, 2023. Payment Date is on April 26. Dividends will be paid electronically to Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at close of business on March 16, 2023 (qualifying shareholders) and who have completed the e-dividend registration mandating the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

United Capital Plc

A dividend of N1.50 kobo per N0.50 kobo ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval, will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on March 14, 2023. The Register of Shareholders closed from March 15, 2023 to March 22, 2023 (both dates inclusive). T

he qualification date was March 14, 2023. On March 28, 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at March 14, 2023, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.