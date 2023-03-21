MTN, Pan-Atlantic University announce media innovation programme

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, in partnership with Pan-Atlantic University have announced a call for applications for the second edition of the Media Innovation Programme (MIP).

This edition launched in 2022, according to the partners, aims to support media practitioners and promote understanding of the rapidly changing media landscape.

The six-month, fully funded certificate fellowship which is open to media practitioners across print, electronic, online and social media platforms will include a study visit to the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa and an innovation hub to incubate ideas.

Karl Toriola, chief executive officer MTN Nigeria while commenting on the impact of the Media Innovation Programme, said, “the media is a crucial contributor to a thriving nation. Enhancing their skill set will benefit society at large. Through the Media Innovation Programme, we want to continue empowering media practitioners. Enabling them to report at an elevated level combining innovation with solution-oriented media practice to benefit their readers.”

Similarly, Enase Okonedo, vice chancellor, Pan-Atlantic University, said, “At Pan-Atlantic University, we provide training that will enable our students to uphold the highest intellectual, ethical and professional values in their professional and everyday endeavors. The MTN Media Innovation Programme is a melting pot of sessions and discussions promoting creative thinking, technology-forward practices, and honesty that enable participants to continue practicing with journalistic integrity.”

Following a review of applications, the partners noted that 20 professionals will join the 2023 MIP cohort.

Meanwhile, MTN said the programme will give participants a unique opportunity to explore Nigeria’s technology sector and the nexus between media and technology and also equip them with the skills to adapt to our changing realities.