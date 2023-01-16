Heirs Life expands operation with 11 new retail offices, targets uninsured

Heirs Life Assurance (HLA) has opened 11 additional retail offices nationwide to better serve its growing number of customers across the country.

The life specialist company attributes this rapid expansion to fulfilling its promise of accessibility by combining an expansive physical footprint with a robust digital presence aimed at democratising access to insurance.

An excellent customer experience drives the company’s dogged focus on accessibility. Beyond its physical offices, Heirs Life currently offers a 5-minute purchase experience via its website where customers can speak with a life insurance advisor and conclude purchase end-to-end all online, as part of its hybrid distribution channels.

The additional retail offices are in the following cities: Warri, Delta State; Benin, Edo State; Ilorin, Kwara State; Owerri, Imo State; Aba, Abia State; Enugu, Enugu State; Onitsha, Anambra State; Ibadan Oyo State; Port Harcourt, Rivers State; Yaba and Ikeja, Lagos State.

Read also: BoI clarifies disbursement of grants under NG-CARES Programme

Commenting on the new retail outlets, Niyi Onifade, managing director/CEO, Heirs Life Assurance highlighted that this is a deliberate move to take insurance closer to the uninsured and contribute to moving the scale on the percentage of insured individuals in the country.

He said, “The decision to expand our physical presence across Nigeria was driven by the company’s strategic goal to make insurance available and accessible to all and sundry. These cities present a vast economic opportunity for our intended customers and Heirs Life Assurance Limited wants to be there for them to provide the necessary financial security they need as they live and work”.

Since its launch into the insurance sector in June 2021, Heirs Life has continued to provide simple, quick, accessible, and reliable life insurance, retirement, and children’s education protection plans. HLA offers a wide range of personalised life insurance protection and investment plans that provide financial security to individuals and businesses. Heirs Life is also a subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, a pan-African investment group with a presence across four continents and 23 African countries.