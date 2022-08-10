Hall7 Real Estate bags award

Hall7 Real Estate Limited, a real estate company in Nigeria bagged the Innovative Real Estate Company of the Year Award in the just concluded 16th Africa International Housing Show (AIHS) organised by FESADEB Media Group which was held in Abuja, Nigeria’s Capital City.

This year’s edition, which had ‘Housing for all: The role of Government in providing an effective enabling environment’ as its theme, featured more than 35 speakers from different parts of the world, showcasing the innovation and expertise that exists across the housing industry.

It had many distinguished personalities in attendance, including the management of Hall 7 real estate.

Speaking during the award presentation to Hall7, Festus Adebayo, one of the organisers of the event said that Hall7 Real Estate has been recognised and awarded based on her exemplary innovative and unique building types which has stood out in Nigeria’s real estate industry over the years.

Adebayo said, “Hall7 Real Estate has distinguished itself in the real estate sector in Africa by being innovative in their house types and the unique facilities that stand them out in the industry”.

While receiving the award on behalf of Hall7 Real Estate Limited, Emmanuel Musa, the Projects Director of Hall7 thanked the organisers of the event for recognising the giant strides taken by Hall7 in developing the real estate sector in Nigeria while highlighting the distinguishing features of the Hall7 house types which stands Hall7 out amongst other players in the industry.

Emmanuel said, “the award would inspire the management and staff of Hall 7 Real Estate Limited in their drive to create more intentional communities across Nigeria and beyond”.

Hall 7 Real Estate is a contemporary real estate development company based in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja.

According to the company, “we began operations in 2013, offering quality real estate services to our large customer base from different parts of the world. We are poised to extend our reach to other parts of the country and beyond.”