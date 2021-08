The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has projected that the global tourism industry may record over $4 trillion losses in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the World Bank has committed over $125 billion to combat the impact of health, economic and social impact of the pandemic….

